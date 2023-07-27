Mulugu Recorded 649 MM Rainfall In 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Hyderabad's citizens. The GHMC also urged people not to step out of the house.

There was very heavy rainfall that occurred at isolated places the Mulugu district. Venkatapuram recorded 649 MM, the highest every 24 hours recorded rain in any part of Telangana history.

IMD has also warned of extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts of Telangana in the next 48 hours.