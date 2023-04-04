Hyderabad: Fourth Arm of Raidurg Metro Station Opens Today

Hyderabad: The fourth arm of the Raidurg Metro Station will be opened today, HMRL said in a release here.

Raidurg Metro Station currently handles over 60,000 commuters on a daily basis which makes it one of the busiest metro stations in the city. Software professionals form the major chunk of the commuters, so the arm-B will help in further streamlining commuter movement, especially during peak hours.

The fourth arm built near Lemon Tree Hotel side will make it easy for the techies from the surrounding IT/ITES to navigate to the metro station. For the convenience of commuters, the new arm is equipped with a staircase and escalator too.

“We are happy to dedicate the fourth arm of the Raidurg Metro Station to the public. With this now the commuters would have an additional option to access the station conveniently and gain enhanced experience with Hyderabad Metro Rail,” said NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HMRL.

