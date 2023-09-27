Hyderabad Cops Make Foolproof Security Arrangements for Ganesh Immersion Tomorrow

Hyderabad: To make the Ganesh immersion process more efficient and for foolproof security of pandals, the Hyderabad police have assigned QR codes to Ganesh pandals. When the request for putting up a pandal is approved, a QR code is generated and assigned to the respective pandal.

Using the geo-location technology, the police have geo-tagged the idols and connected all the pandals and idols with the Integrated Command and Control Centre. The information on the number of pandals and idols is also made available to the police personnel through the internal COP CONNECT app.

Earlier, HyderabadCity police commissioner CV Anand inspected the route for Ganesh idol immersion. The route commences from the famous Balapur Ganesh temple and passes through several locations like Chandrayanagutta, Charminar, Nayapul, Moazzam Jahi Market, Telugu Talli flyover and Secretariat before ending at Hussain Sagar lake. During route inspection, the police officials checked the identified height restrictions and ensured the removal of potential obstacles along the 19-km path.

A total of 25,694 police personnel will oversee the security arrangements for the final Ganesh immersion which is scheduled to take place in the state capital on Thursday, September 28. Additionally, the services of 125 platoons of the armed forces and three companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) are being used for the immersion.

The forces will be deployed around the place of immersion - Hussain Sagar lake and 18 key junctions in the city. Meanwhile, dozens of CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the procession route.

