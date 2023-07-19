Heavy Rains to lash out in Telangana today and tomorrow

Hyderabad: A low pressure has formed in Jharkhand adjoining Odisha, in addition to this, sub-recession continues affecting telangana with heavy to very heavy rains this Wednesday and Thursday. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre issued a Red alert in this context.

On the other hand, the highest 9 cm heavy rainfall was recorded in Venkatapur, Tadwai, Eturu Nagaram, Govindaraopet, and Venkatapur district of Warangal during the last 24 hours and 8 cm rainfall in Hanumakonda district. Many other districts witnessed rainfall of 7 cm in the state.

While hyderabad is witnessing cloudy weather with moderate to heavy rainfall from monday. Neighbouring districts are facing heavy to very heavy rains with gusting winds.

Also Read: 5 killed in house collapse caused by incessant rain in J&K's Kathua