Former Chief Justice of Telangana HC Justice Radhakrishnan Passes Away

Kochi: Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, the first Chief Justice of the special High Court in Telangana, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday. He was 63. The former Chief Justice breathed his last at 3 am today. He is survived by his wife Meera Sen and children Parvathy Nair and Keshavaraj Nair.

Justice Radhakrishnan served Kerala High Court as a judge for over 12 years before taking charge as Chief Justice of the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. He served as a Judge of Kerala High Court from 2004 to 2017 and also held the office twice as acting chief justice.

Justice Radhakrishnan was born on April 29, 1959 in Kollam. His parents were both practicing lawyers. He started his career as a lawyer in 1983 and commenced his practice at Thiruvananthapuram as junior to late advocate Ramakrishna Pillai. He took oath as Kerala High Court judge in 2004.

In July 2018, he was sworn-in as Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On January 1, 2019, Justice Radhakrishnan was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana. Three months later, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and held this post until his retirement in April 2021.

