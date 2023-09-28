Election Commission to Visit Poll-bound Telangana on Oct 3

Hyderabad: The officials of Election Commission to visit Telangana on October 3 to assess poll preparedness as the term of the legislative assembly of Telugu state ends in January next year. .

The Election Commission team will spend three days in Telangana to review the poll readiness and preparedness for the ensuing Assembly elections.

On the first day, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal will hold a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in Hyderabad.

Following this, the team will convene a meeting with enforcement agencies to discuss key matters related to the upcoming elections.

On the second day, the team will assess poll preparedness at the grassroots level. District Election Officers (DEOs) and Superintendents Of Police (SPs)/Commissioners of Police (CPs) from all 33 districts in Telangana will make detailed presentations to the EC team

The team will also hold a crucial meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to align their efforts with state administration and security agencies.

The third and final day of the visit will feature an exhibition showcasing Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities. The EC team will interact with state icons, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, and young voters to promote awareness and participation in the democratic process.

As five states Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are going to Assembly polls by the end of this year, the Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule after wrapping up its visit to Telugu state in the first week of October.

