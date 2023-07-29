BJP Leaders DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay Promoted Ahead of Telangana Polls

Hyderabad: Days after he was replaced by G Kishan Reddy as the chief of Telangana BJP unit, the Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been elevated in the party ranks.

The BJP national president JP Nadda appointed Bandi Sanjay as the National General Secretary on Saturday, according to party sources. It has also been reported that the saffron party has made DK Aruna as the National Vice President while Andhra BJP leader Sathya Kumar has been promoted as the National Secretary.

Ahead of crucial state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the BJP rejigged its national office bearers across various state units. In the process, names of several heavyweights like Dilip Ghosh, CT Ravi and Sunil Deodhar have been dropped by the party.

After the change of guard in Telangana, the future of Bandi Sanjay looked uncertain. However, the BJP High Command has put the speculations to rest by bringing him in the national office bearers fold.

Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of its central office bearers - Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Radhamohan Agrawal inducted as general secretaries pic.twitter.com/vFfZscJI0B — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

Also Read: