Telangana Congress’ dummy ATM to highlight ‘corruption’ in Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) The Congress party in Telangana has set up a dummy ATM to highlight its allegation of corruption against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

As part of the campaign for Assembly elections, the opposition party adopted unique tactic to draw the attention of people with ‘Kaleshwaram ATM’

Alleging that there is a corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in the project, the Congress leaders set up a dummy ATM by roadside. Named ‘Kaleshwaram ATM’, it carries photographs of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K. T. Rama Rao, daughter K. Kavitha and nephew T. Harish Rao.

‘The biggest scam of the century’ is written on the ‘ATM’. It also used the Chief Minister’s initialssaying they stand for ‘Kaleshwaram Corruption Rao’.

Congress workers standing next to ‘ATM’ were explaining to people how KCR used the project as an ATM. They were carrying a few dummy currency notes with KCR’s picture on them.

They were also informing people how the barrage built under the Kaleshwaram project is sinking.

They were referring to the recent sinking of a portion of Medigadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram project, touted as the world’s biggest lift irrigation project.

Both opposition parties Congress and BJP have alleged massive corruption in the project. After the recent incident, Congress demanded a thorough probe.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) should also probe into the allegations of corruption. He alleged that the corrupt practices were exposed with the sinking of pillars of the mega project constructed at a cost of Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

The BRS has dismissed the allegations of corruption. It claims that the project has proved a big boon for Telangana.

