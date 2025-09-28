Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Expected Features, India Launch Date & Price Details

Even as Samsung gears up to unveil its Galaxy S26 series next year, leaks and early reports are already fueling excitement among gadget enthusiasts. Alongside the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to shake up its flagship lineup with two fresh additions – the Galaxy S26 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S26: Design Over Camera Upgrades

Industry insiders suggest Samsung may focus more on design innovations than major camera upgrades this time. Among the most anticipated changes is the Galaxy S26 Edge, which is expected to replace the existing Plus model entirely. According to leaks, the S26 Edge aims to become one of the world’s slimmest smartphones, directly challenging Apple’s upcoming iPhone Air.

While last year’s S25 Edge measured 5.8 mm, the S26 Edge could slim down even further to an astonishing 5.5 mm. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumored to shed some bulk, potentially dropping below 8 mm in thickness while weighing less than the current 218 grams. In addition, Samsung is said to be abandoning the distinct camera rings on the Ultra for a cleaner, more minimalist rear panel. Titanium frames, previously exclusive to the Ultra and Edge, may also make their way across the lineup.

New Features and Specs

The Galaxy S26 Pro is tipped to remain compact but introduce a key upgrade—built-in Qi2 wireless charging magnets, matching the convenience of Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series. It could also feature a slightly larger 6.27-inch display (up from 6.2 inches) while retaining its one-hand-friendly design.

The S26 Edge may stretch to 6.66 inches, while the S26 Ultra could go even bigger with a 6.89-inch panel and ultra-slim 1.2 mm bezels, creating an almost borderless look. Samsung is also expected to debut its third-generation anti-reflective glass, promising superior outdoor visibility under bright sunlight.

Launch Timeline & Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch between January 15 and 25 next year, with pricing likely to follow the S25 series’ structure, which carried forward the S24’s price range.

With its focus on slimmer profiles, premium materials, and subtle design refinements, the S26 lineup could set a new benchmark for flagship smartphone aesthetics while keeping Samsung firmly in the race against Apple’s sleekest offerings.