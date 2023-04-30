Stalin likely to reshuffle TN cabinet soon

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is aiming for an imminent cabinet reshuffle in the state, sources said on Sunday.

The cabinet meeting of May 2 will be crucial and sources in the DMK told IANS that the Chief Minister was not happy with some ministers whose performance was below par. The shuffle is likely to take place after the cabinet meeting.

Sources told IANS that there would be a major revamp in the bureaucracy also as the Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and the Director General of Police, C. Sylendrababu are to retire soon.

The secretaries to the government will also be reshuffled during the cabinet reshuffle, according to DMK insiders.

The Chief Minister has recently in a meeting told the party ministers, that there won't be any leniency on anyone who does not perform and that the motto of the government was to work hard and do good work for the people.

Stalin, according to DMK sources, was reportedly unhappy at the performance of some of the senior ministers and in the ensuing cabinet reshuffle several heads will roll.

The party leader is also worried at the recent controversies against the government and the allegations raised by the BJP state president, K. Annamalai.

Stalin, according to DMK sources, was worried that if the party minister's don't put in their best performance, there would be resentment in the public.

The reshuffle, according to party insiders, was planned after a recent meeting the Chief Minister had with the district secretaries of the DMK who had reported the feelings of the public from the grassroots level.

