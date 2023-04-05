In Pictures: Rishabh Pant Watches Delhi Capitals Match Against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals (DC) faced the Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which ended in defeat as the reigning champions prevailed by six wickets.

Rishabh Pant watched the game from the grandstand while wearing casts and using a walking stick as a consequence of a vehicle accident in December 2022.

During the match, he was spotted alongside DC co-owner Parth Jindal, Rajiv Shukla, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

When the camera zoomed in on him, the Delhi-born footballer waved to the gathering audience at the stadium before proceeding to greet the players in the changing room after the game.