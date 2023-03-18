NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Breaks Virat Kohli Record With Hattrick Century

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson's brilliant performance continues as he once again shone in the second Test against Sri Lanka. He also set a new record in the second Test against Sri Lanka by making his third straight Test century.

The New Zealand squad, who came out to bat first set a high target on the back of Williamson's century. He smashed a four on the fourth delivery of the 76th over to complete his 28th Test century in 171 balls.

Williamson has also scored over 8000 runs in Test cricket. He is the second-fastest batter in Fab 4 with 28 Test hundreds surpassing Virat Kohli. The Kiwi batsman accomplished this achievement in 164 innings, while Kohli completed 28 Test hundreds in 183 innings.

Williamson is running in terrific form at the moment. Before this century, he had an undefeated 121 against Sri Lanka in the previous Test, and an inning of 132 against England before that. Williamson has become the first New Zealand player to hit three centuries in the same season.

Speaking of the match, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls both hit double centuries to put New Zealand in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Wellington. Williamson's 215 and Henry Nicholls' 200* helped the hosts reach 580/4 before declaring. The pair racked up a massive 363-run total.

Test double century number SIX for Kane Williamson! His second against Sri Lanka at the @BasinReserve. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/q6I7u7sFgR — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 18, 2023

