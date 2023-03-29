IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma To Skip Few IPL Matches, Reports

IPL 2023 will be an essential season for Mumbai Indians after failing to make the playoffs in the previous two seasons. But, skipper Rohit will prioritize his preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will take place later this year.

With India's hectic schedule following the T20 league, MI captain Rohit Sharma has chosen to skip a few matches in the IPL 2023 as part of his workload management. According to the Indian Express, teammate Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

According to the Indian Express, Rohit will likely pick and choose which IPL games he will play this season. Still, he will continue to travel with the squad and guide Suryakumar from the sidelines when he is not participating. It will be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians will perform without skipper Rohit Sharma.

