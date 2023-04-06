IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Replacement Found For Kane Williamson

IPL 2023: In good news for Gujarat Titans Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has been selected as a replacement forKane Williamson who left the tournament due to injury.

In the opening match of the season against CSK, Kane Williamson was injured while fielding at the boundary line while taking a catch and sprained his right leg. Gujarat Titans stated Williamson was ruled out for the entire season due to his injury and he went to New Zealand for treatment.

It has also been revealed that Shanaka has been taken in the place of Williamson for a minimum price of Rs.50 lakhs. The Sri Lanka captain Shanaka who is in good form which was evident when he scored 124 runs in three innings in the T20 series against team India recently. He became Lanka's top scorer with 121 runs in the ODI series too.

This is Shanaka`s first IPL. Shanaka is known for his right arm pace bowling and he is also known as a good all – rounder. The Lankan team won the Asia cup tournament under Shanaka leadership in 2022. Meanwhile, a Tweet by a netizen saying that Kane Williamson will be replaced by Dasun Shanaka is impressing users on social media.

