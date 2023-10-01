Asian Games: Andhra Athlete Jyothi Wins Silver After Chinese Wu Jumped the Gun

Hangzhou, China: In a dramatic turn of events, Jyothi Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh, who had secured a third spot in the Women’s 100m hurdles at the Asian Games Athletics competition, ended up winning a silver medal for the country.

As per reports, Jyothi took part in the final 100m hurdles race and finished third with the timing 12.91. She was behind the two Chinese runners. Wu Yanni, one of the Chinese runners, finished second in the race but was disqualified earlier.

False start in 100m hurdles #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/TrGUuR02pe — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) October 1, 2023

Initially, the Chinese officials also attempted to disqualify Jyothi but later allowed both Jyoth and Wu to compete. After watching the replays of the start of the race, the Indian officials protested that Jyothi had her hands on the ground when the gun went off while Wu had a false start. The review committee eventually disqualified Wu and announced Jyothi had won the silver medal.

