Soni Razdan to 'baby' Mahesh Bhatt: 'We really have come a long way'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) On the occasion of their 37th wedding anniversary, veteran actress Soni Razdan has revealed how she met her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt.

Soni took to Instagram to share a photo and wished him on their anniversary. She revealed that they were introduced by a friend of hers, who wanted her to meet Mahesh. The picture was taken at their daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding last year.

She captioned the image: "The story of us: One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend, who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatta acha chodo aba bahut lambi kahani hai. Phir kabhi. Main point yeh hai ki (It's a long story. Another time. The point is) we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy anniversary baby. We really have come a long way."

Soni and Mahesh got married on April 20, 1986.

The filmmaker was earlier married to Lorraine Bright, who was British. The two share a daughter, Pooja Bhatt.

