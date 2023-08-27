SI held in Hyderabad for concealing drug seized in raid

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) A police sub-inspector in Hyderabad has been arrested for concealing part of the drugs seized during a raid.

K. Rajendra, the sub-inspector working in Cyber Crime station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, had kept with himself about 1,775 grams of MDMA and was allegedly trying to sell the same.

The police official had recently gone to Maharashtra in connection with a cybercrime case and nabbed a few suspects. During the searches at the house of the suspects, he had laid his hands on a packet containing MDMA drug and kept it with him. He did not disclose the seized item to the higher officials.

On receipt of the information about the same, Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) launched an investigation. The officials submitted a report to TSNAB director and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand.

A case against the SI was registered at Raidurgam Police Station. The police seized the drug from his house and arrested him on Saturday. He has been sent to judicial remand.

The SI was earlier caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while taking bribe. He was then serving as SI at Raidurgam Police Station. In September 2022, he was convicted in the case and sentenced for two years. Orders were issued to dismiss him from service. However, the SI had obtained a stay from a higher court. He was subsequently transferred to the cybercrime wing.

