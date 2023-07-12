SC refuses to hear mentioning for urgent listing of plea filed by 'Adipurush' producers against Allahabad HC order

New Delhi, July (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear an unlisted mentioning seeking an urgent listing of a plea filed by the makers of film 'Adipurush' against the order of Allahabad High Court calling for their personal appearance.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y.Chandrachud declined to pass any direction in the matter and asked the counsel appearing for the makers of the film to mention it on Thursday.

On June 30, the Allahabad High Court summoned personal presence of film director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla of the controversial film to appear before it on July 27 for explanation and asked the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film.

Earlier, a bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh of the high court had allowed an amendment application filed to include Manoj Muntashir Shukla, as a party to the PIL filed against the exhibition and dialogues of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer movie.

The amendment application objected to the dialogues written by Shukla, terming them to be ridiculous, 'filthy', and 'against the glory of Ramayan yug'.

