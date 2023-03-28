SC to hear Vedanta's plea to carry out maintenance at Tuticorin Sterlite Plant

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court has said that it would begin hearing Vedanta's plea to carry out maintenance work at its shut Sterlite plant at Tuticorin on April 10.

After hearing brief submissions on Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala scheduled the matter for hearing on April 10.

According to Sterlite's lawyer, the company has requested for repair and restoration of its copper plant, which is getting junked due to prolonged closure, and it is also a great loss for the nation and economy.

An impleadment application has been filed in the matter by Manu Neethi Foundation, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The plea, filed through its president, said: "Application seeks to bring to the notice of this court the impact of the closure of Vedanta's copper plant on the surrounding areas, its people and their right to earn a livelihood. The effort here is not to support any kind of illegality but to show that such closures of large plants after many years of functioning result in large-scale devastation of people dependent on them."

"This court may take judicial notice of the fact that such large industrial plants, like large infrastructure projects, once established, attract other smaller but lifesaving investments resulting in small businesses and commercial cum trading activities. These in turn result in establishing support institutions like schools, hospitals, markets etc. Together, the economy of the area develops strongly, generating employment for thousands and incomes to sustain them."

The plea contended that the right to life becomes much more meaningful and the closure of the plant has suddenly left thousands out of employment and business.

Sterlite Copper, at its peak annual production of more than 400,000 tonnes, accounted for 40 per cent of India's copper output, and generated employment for 5,000 people directly, and another 25,000 indirectly.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu government closed down the plant shortly after civilian protests against the plant took a violent turn resulting in 13 deaths in police firing. The authorities issued directions to close the plant on grounds of violation of prescribed environmental norms.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had allowed opening of the plant; however, this order was set aside by the Supreme Court and it asked the company to move the Madras High Court for any interim reliefs. The reopening of the plant has not been permitted so far by either the high court or the apex court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.