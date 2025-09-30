Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Bookings: Rishab Shetty Film Smashes Rs.12 Crores; Rs.20 Crore Opening on Cards?

The highly anticipated prequel Kantara Chapter 1, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is creating a major buzz ahead of its theatrical release on October 2, 2025. Early booking trends indicate a strong start at the box office, with Karnataka once again proving to be the film’s biggest market.

In Karnataka, advance bookings opened to an enthusiastic response. By the end of the first day of sales, the film had reportedly sold over 47,000 tickets across multiple formats, pulling in close to ₹3.2 crore gross. Major cities such as Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Udupi reported fast filling shows, with several prime-time screenings already marked as houseful. Coastal Karnataka, where the first film became a cultural phenomenon, has shown particularly strong demand.

Nationwide, the buzz is equally promising. As of this weekend, Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed an estimated ₹11 crore in advance sales across India. Platforms like BookMyShow recorded over 77,000 tickets sold within the first 36 hours of bookings going live. The combination of strong brand recall from the original Kantara and heavy local promotions has helped the film stay ahead of other upcoming releases.

Internationally, the performance is encouraging but more measured. In the United States, pre-sales have climbed to an estimated USD 135,000 (about ₹1.1 crore) for premieres and opening weekend shows. Trade trackers note that while this is lower than some larger pan-Indian blockbusters, it remains impressive for a film rooted primarily in Kannada culture. Distributors are confident that positive word of mouth could lift walk-in numbers once reviews come in.

North American distributors have locked October 1 for special premiere shows and have stepped up marketing through exclusive visuals and cultural tie-ins aimed at the Kannada and South Indian diaspora. Early indications suggest that niche markets in Texas, California and New Jersey will see strong turnout.

Industry watchers are closely comparing these numbers to the original Kantara’s trajectory. The first film opened modestly but exploded through word of mouth, eventually becoming a massive hit across India. This time, the sequel-prequel is expected to start stronger on Day 1 itself. Trade analysts say that if the current momentum continues, Kantara Chapter 1 could comfortably cross ₹20 crore gross worldwide on its opening day, with Karnataka contributing the lion’s share.