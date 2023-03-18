Kabzaa First Day Collection

Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep's Kabzaa was released in theatres on March 17, 2023. Sadly, the film met with poor reviews from critics. Talking about the collections, Kabzaa has taken a flying start at the Kannada box office.

According to the reports, Kabzaa reportedly has earned a whopping amount of Rs 6.96 cr alone in Sandalwood.

The film takes a low start in Hindi as the film was able to earn Rs 40 lacs alone in Hindi belts. However, the makers are yet to reveal the figures of Kabzaa.

The film is written and directed by R. Chandru. Shriya Saran is also seen in a lead role.