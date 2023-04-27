Rusty-spotted cat reunited with her kittens in UP village

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), April 27 (IANS) A team of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) launched a rescue operation and reunited a rusty-spotted wild cat with her three kittens after they got separated in a sugarcane field for over 36 hours in Surajpur village of Pilibhit district.

Officials said that the kittens, which were assessed to be one month old, were found under a heap of dry sugarcane leaves by labourers while they were harvesting the crops on Sunday.

Fearing they were leopard cubs and a leopard was nearby, they informed village-based primary response team of WTI following which a rescue operation was initiated by the organisation's rapid response team.

Kumar Nair, the regional coordinator of WTI, said that the kittens were later reunited with the wild cat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.