'Real' action on 'Reel' makers: 35 bikers held in Delhi for creating ruckus on road

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Police have registered an FIR for rash driving and apprehended 35 individuals on 28 bikes while they were making reels for social media, riding bikes in a group, an official said on Wednesday.

The police said that three to four out of 35 riders are minors, and all are residents of Delhi. They were connected with each other through a WhatsApp group.

The crackdown came after persistent reports of a group of bikers congregating for reckless rides on city roads.

However, their luck took a turn for the worse as the police nabbed them during their latest outing.

It was a joint action of Parliament Street and Kartavya Path Police Stations in the New Delhi district area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that on Wednesday at around 3.30 a.m., a patrolling staff spotted a group of bikers driving in a rash and negligent manner.

"They alerted other staff on night patrol and with well-coordinated and communicated efforts, 28 two-wheelers along with their riders were apprehended," said the DCP, adding that they came in small numbers and gathered at Gurdwara Road.

