Rahul visits house of farmer who committed suicide in 2020, says Congress' Rythu Bharosa guarantee in Telangana is designed to support farmers

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the house of late Kummari Chandraiah, a farmer who committed suicide in 2020 and said that the farmers of India are real ‘tapasvis’ and it is heartbreaking to see that they get no return for their hard work.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress' ‘Rythu Bharosa’ guarantee in Telangana is designed to support farmers and families like these.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is currently campaigning for the party in the southern state said, "In Kummari Tirupathamma's eyes, I saw the pain of a dreadful past, and a hope for a bright future. The farmers of India are the real ‘Tapasvis’ of our land. It is heartbreaking to see that they get no return for their ‘Tapasya’."

He said, her husband, late Kummari Chandraiah was one of the many farmers who, unable to bear the burden of agricultural loan, committed suicide in 2020, leaving behind a devastated family.

"I visited their home today, in Jillela village of Telangana, where she now works as an agricultural labourer to take care of her family. But her debt burden has in fact increased. This is why Congress Guarantees are of utmost importance. They provide minimum welfare that each Indian family is entitled to," he said.

"The Rythu Bharosa Guarantee in Telangana is designed to support farmers and families like these. We promise Rs 15,000 per year for farmers and tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 per year for farm labourers and Rs 500 bonus per quintal for Paddy, in addition to MSP. We will build a ‘Bangaru’ Telangana, where no one is forced to commit suicide. I will strive to ensure that no other family suffers like Kummari Chandraiah's has," the Congress leader said.

The polling for the 119-member Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress has already announced six guarantees for Telangana and is hoping to come to power by defeating the ruling BRS and the BJP in a triple corner fight.

