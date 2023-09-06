Ragneeti: Wedding reception invite goes viral as Parineeti, Raghav gear up for big day

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The reception invite of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who are all set to tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, has gone viral on social media.

A picture of the reception card has gone viral on social media.

The card is ivory and gold in colour, and it reads as: "WITH THE HEAVENLY BLESSINGS OF OUR MOST REVERED SHRI P.N. CHADHA JI SMT. VIMLA CHADHA SMT. USHA & SHRI H.S. SACHDEVA ALKA & SUNIL CHADHA INVITE YOU FOR THE RECEPTION LUNCH OF THEIR SON RAGHAV and PARINEETI, DAUGHTER OF REENA & PAWAN CHOPRA ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023 TAJ CHANDIGARH 1:00 PM ONWARDS".

The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, according to the sources.

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur. If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23.

Also there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

