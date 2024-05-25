Raging inferno at gaming zone in Rajkot leaves 22 dead

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) At least 22 persons were reportedly killed in a massive fire at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Saturday.

The fire broke out inside the gaming zone in a shopping mall when it was teeming with children.

Police teams and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Sources said the owner of the gaming zone has been arrested.

The shopping mall was inundated with crowds because of the weekend. The intensity of the fire was so fierce that smoke was seen billowing from the shopping mall from a long distance.

A couple of people are believed to be trapped inside the gaming zone where a rescue operation is on in full swing.

Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at TRP Games Zone in #Rajkot. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & praying for the swift recovery of those injured. Urging authorities to take strict action. pic.twitter.com/NnmtmTm5kN — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) May 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed the officials to prioritise the rescue operation and ensure immediate treatment for the injured.

"Instructions have been given to the municipal corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. Instructions have also been issued to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," the Gujarat CM said.

