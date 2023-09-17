Prez Murmu, Shah, Kharge greet PM Modi on his 73rd birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.President Murmu posted on the X handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. I wish that with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership, you pave the way for the overall development of India in the 'Amrit Kaal'. I pray to God that you always remain healthy and happy and continue to lead the countrymen with your amazing leadership."

In a tweet, Shah also greeted the Prime Minister and said, "Modi ji, the architect of the new India, has worked to lay the strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the ancient heritage of our country."

"Be it an organization or a government, we all always get inspiration from Modi ji that 'national interest comes first'. It is a privilege for me to get the opportunity to serve the country under the guidance of such a unique leader. Happy Birthday Modiji," he said.

Kharge greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday and said, "My best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life."

PM Modi turned 73 years on Sunday and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be celebrating Prime Minister's birthday in different ways.

