Preetika Chauhan to portray a blind woman in 'Shravani'

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) 'Vighnaharta Ganesha' actress Preetika Chauhan has been roped in to play the role of a mother in the new show 'Shravani'. She shared the challenges of playing a blind woman on-screen.

'Shravani' is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from 'Ramayana', who is known for his love and devotion towards his blind parents. Similarly, the lead character of the show, Shravani, played by Gaurika Sharma takes care of her parents who are visually impaired.

Talking about playing the role of Shravani's blind mother in the show, Preetika said: "It's a challenging role, but I am excited to take it on and bring the character to life. The show has a unique storyline, and I am looking forward to working with the talented cast and crew."

Hailing from Karsog, Himachal Pradesh, she is an engineer by profession but left it to make a career in acting. She is known for playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in 'Sanakatmochan Mahabali Hanuman' and later also appeared in 'CID' and 'Savdhan India'.

She added: "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Shravani' and to play the role of a visually impaired woman."

'Shravani' will be airing soon on Shemaroo Umang.

