Power for Cong will push Telangana to darkness: KTR

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Sunday that seeing the plight of farmers in Karnataka, the people of Telangana have understood that if Congress comes to power, Telangana will also plunge into darkness.

He was reacting to certain remarks made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar while campaigning for Congress candidates in Telangana on Saturday.

KTR told the Congress leader that Telangana is the only state in the country which is providing 24 hours power to farmers. “It’s shameful that you are coming to Telangana and boasting that you are giving five hours power to farmers in Karnataka. This shows your incompetence,” the BRS leader posted on ‘X’.

On Shivakumar’s challenge to visit Karnataka to see how Congress is implementing its poll promises, KTR remarked that there is no need to go all the way to Karnataka to see the failures of Congress. “The farmers betrayed by you are coming here to narrate their plight and warn Telangana farmers about the dangers faced by them from Congress,” he said.

The BRS leader remarked that when people of Karnataka were suffering, Shivakumar had come to Telangana to seek votes. He told the Deputy CM that people of Karnataka will not forgive Congress for not fulfilling the promises made during elections.

He alleged that the Congress fooled people of Karnataka with five promises. KTR remarked that the Gruha Jyothi scheme had gone out like a lamp in the wind. He alleged that Karnataka has plunged into darkness with power cuts.

KTR said that the Congress government in Karnataka also failed to implement Annabhagya and other promises. He alleged that Karnataka RTC has been pushed to bankruptcy in the guise of free travel for women.

The BRS leader said people of Telangana were not ready to be deceived by the Congress party.

