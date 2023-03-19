Police rescue 17 kidnapped poll body officials in Nigeria

Lagos, March 18 (IANS) The police in Nigeria have rescued 17 officials of the country's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who were kidnapped by gunmen in the southern state of Imo, an official said on Saturday.

INEC spokesperson in Imo, Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji, confirmed the development to reporters, saying they were rescued after a distress call, and information about the incident was disclosed to the security operatives, who swung into action immediately in the early hours of Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The INEC officials were on their way to seven different polling units in the state where they were kidnapped.

The INEC is the electoral body that oversees elections in Nigeria.

