PM to visit Varanasi on March 24

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on a day-long visit on March 24, where he will address the One World TB Summit and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1,780 crore.

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, marked on March 24, he will address the TB Summit, which is being organised by the Union Health Ministry and Stop TB Partnership.

During the event, he will launch various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative, official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT), family-centric care model for TB and release of India's Annual TB Report 2023.A

Modi will also award select states and districts for their progress towards ending TB.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.