PM Modi to visit B'luru to congratulate ISRO scientists, hold roadshow on Aug 26

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on August 26 to visit Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to congratulate the scientists following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The saffron party is set to hold a mega roadshow on this occasion.

R. Ashoka, the former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA, on Thursday said that the roadshow will be held between Jalahalli Circle to ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru.

"I request the people and party workers to attend the roadshow to congratulate scientists and Prime Minister Modi," he added.

In the backdrop of the visit of Modi to ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRACK), State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP MLAs S.R. Vishwanath and S. Muniraju have visited the centre and inspected the ISRO campus.

"The invitation is open for all to make the programme successful. If people can come at 5.45 a.m. on August 26, they can see PM Modi and ISRO scientists," Ashoka said.

The State BJP President said, "Prime Minister Modi would arrive at HAL at 5 a.m. He should be extended a grand welcome. The party workers and people are invited from Bengaluru Urban district mainly."

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B. Dayananda, held a meeting at his office and discussed about security arrangements with the Additional Police Commissioners, Joint Police Commissioners and DCPs.

After arriving at the HAL airport, Modi will reach ISRO by road and it has been decided to divert the traffic in Bengaluru on the stretch of the road.

The police department has banned the movement of goods' vehicles in Bengaluru between 4 and 11 a.m.

