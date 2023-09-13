PM meets MEA, PMO officers, commends them for successfully holding G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening met officers and staff from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan and commended them for successfully holding the G20 Summit.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi along with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met the officials and praised them for the success of the multilateral event, which saw participation from around heads of state of 30 nations.

The G20 leaders summit also adopted the Delhi Declaration, which was hailed by all world leaders for deftly handling the reference to the controversial issue of the Ukraine conflict and managing to evolve consensus over the final outcome document.

Sources said that the Prime Minister held a debriefing with officials on their experiences at the G20 summit.

He also interacted with MEA officers and all levels of staff on their G20 experience, they added.

