PM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school girls

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the Raksha Bandhan festival with school girls here from different age groups.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the students.

On Wednesday morning, Modi took to X (formerly twitter) and greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan to all my family members.This auspicious festival dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother is a sacred reflection of our culture.

"I wish, this festival deepens the spirit of affection, harmony and harmony in everyone's life," he said.

