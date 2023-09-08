Owaisi is another Nizam, says Telangana Congress chief

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (IANS) Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has come down heavily on MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi describing him as another Nizam.

Revanth Reddy also claimed that the Owaisi family is not from Hyderabad but came to the city from Maharashtra.

“There is another Nizam who lives on Shastripuram hillock. He says Hyderabad is our city but they actually came from Sholapur, Maharashtra,” the Congress leader said in what is seen as the first direct attack on the

Hyderabad MP ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president went on to say that this time Congress will defeat Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

Addressing a rally at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Thursday night, he questioned Owaisi over his support to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

MIM, which is a key political force in Hyderabad, has been backing KCR since the formation of Telangana state.

Revanth Reddy said this time Muslims of Telangana will not accept support to KCR, who is standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You are supporting thieves. You are repeatedly asking people to elect KCR.

Why because he supported Modi in the Parliament on triple talaq Bill, Article 370, backed BJP in the election of the President and the Vice-President and supported demonetization and GST,” the Congress leader asked.

Alleging that KCR looted one lakh crore rupees, the TPCC chief wanted to know from Owaisi what was his share in this.

“The father son duo are looting the state. The time has come to chase them away,” he said, targeting KCR and KTR.

Revanth Reddy recalled that it was the Congress government which provided four per cent reservations to Muslims and which sanctioned the Metro rail line for the old city but KCR kept the work pending.

The Congress leader said poor Muslims in the old city have not been given double bed room houses or loans from Minorities Finance Corporation.

