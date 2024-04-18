OneVerse Gaming acquires online poker site PokerSaint

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Metaverse and gaming technology platform OneVerse, on Thursday, acquired the online poker site PokerSaint for an undisclosed sum.

This marks the fourth acquisition by OneVerse.

"PokerSaint's pioneering gaming strategies and fair market position make them an ideal addition to OneVerse Gaming as we seek to expand our player base and boost shareholder value over the long term," Paul Michael, CEO of OneVerse Gaming, said.

According to the company, the acquisition will help OneVerse strengthen its market position and broaden its product portfolio.

"This partnership will enhance our ability to innovate and expand, bringing unparalleled experiences to our users. With OneVerse's resources and our deep understanding of the poker community, we are set to revolutionise the online poker industry," said Kshitij Anilkumar, founder of PokerSaint.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the integration of PokerSaint’s innovative practices with OneVerse’s robust technological framework promises to elevate the online gaming experience, offering state-of-the-art, player-centric poker games and services.

"The combined entity will focus on expanding its market reach and engaging with diverse gaming communities, setting new benchmarks in the industry," said Anilkumar.

