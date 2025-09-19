Mohammed Nizamuddin Shot Dead in US: What Exactly Happened to Telangana Techie?

Mohammed Nizamuddin, a 32 year old techie from Mahabubnagar in Telangana, has been at the center of a tragic incident in the United States. He had moved to California for higher education in computer science and later began working in the tech sector in Santa Clara. According to his family, he had faced challenges in recent months, including workplace disputes, racial discrimination, and being asked to vacate his accommodation. On his LinkedIn profile, he had openly spoken about job loss, wage issues, and harassment, describing a period of deep stress.

The tragedy unfolded on September 3 when police in Santa Clara responded to a 911 call about a possible stabbing at Nizamuddin’s residence.

According to the Santa Clara Police Department, officers arriving at the scene found Nizamuddin allegedly armed with a knife and attacking his roommate. The official statement said officers engaged with him but were forced to open fire when he did not comply. Nizamuddin was shot multiple times and later died of his injuries in hospital. His roommate survived and was treated for stab wounds.

The police department has described the case as an “officer involved shooting” and confirmed that an internal investigation is underway. Body camera footage from the responding officers is also expected to be reviewed as part of the inquiry.

Back in India, Nizamuddin’s family has questioned the circumstances of his death, arguing that he was struggling with harassment and unfair treatment at work. They have appealed to Indian authorities for a thorough investigation and help in repatriating his body.

His father, Hasnuddin, said the clash with the roommate was over a petty issue and that he only came to know about his son’s death much later. He has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting assistance in bringing Nizamuddin’s body back to Mahabubnagar.

The family has also received support from local leaders such as Amjed Ullah Khan of the Majlis Bachao Tahreek, who urged the government to intervene. For now, the family is awaiting the return of his body, hoping that Indian officials in Washington and San Francisco will expedite the process.