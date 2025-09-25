Indian Man Kills Sex Offender in California: Chilling Details Come to Light

In a disturbing incident, an Indian-origin man allegedly killed a man in the US after finding his name on a public sex offender registry. The accused has been identified as Varun Suresh (29), and the victim as David Brimmer (71).

According to reports, the incident occurred at Brimmer’s residence in Fremont, California. Local police took Suresh into custody and launched an investigation. During questioning, the accused told police that all sex offenders “deserved to die” and that he had wanted to kill one for a long time, court documents revealed.

Brimmer was listed on California’s Megan’s Law website and had spent nine years in prison for child abuse. Court documents detail that after finding Brimmer on the registry, Suresh posed as a public accountant, going door to door with a notebook, coffee, and bag to appear legitimate.

When he located Brimmer, he reportedly shook his hand and said, “I knew I had the right guy.” Suresh then chased Brimmer, catching him in a neighbour’s house, and stabbed him in the neck. When he asked the critically injured man to repent, but as Brimmer tried to crawl away, his throat was slit.

Police said Suresh showed no remorse, describing the murder as “honestly really fun.” He allegedly told authorities, “I’m hoping that because he is a paedophile, everyone hates paedophiles, it should be cool. It is not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it’s your duty to send them to the gates.”

Suresh also said he would have notified police after the murder and did not plan to flee. He had previously been arrested in 2021 for a fake bomb threat, criminal threats, and burglary after leaving a bag at Fremont’s Hyatt Place, claiming he was “hunting” the CEO because “he was a paedophile and wanted to kill him.”