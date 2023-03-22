Network planning group under PM Gati Shakti recommends 6 infra projects

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The network planning group (NPG) under PM Gati Shakti has recommended six infrastructure projects.

During a meeting, the six projects, including one by MNRE, three by Ministry of Railways and two by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, were examined by the NPG which then recommended them.

These projects will be developed in tandem with the PM Gati Shakti principles using the integrated and holistic approach. These projects will also provide multimodal connectivity, seamless movement of goods and passengers, as well as increase logistics efficiency across the country.

The 45th session meeting was chaired by the Special Secretary (Logistics Division), DPIIT, and saw active participation by senior officials from key member ministries and departments.

A project by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy was examined by the NPG. The project is for inter-state transmission system for renewable energy in Ladakh. Officials said that this is a one-of-a-kind project and is a big step towards achieving the Government of India's target of 500 GW capacity from non-fossil fuels by the year 2030.

The Ministry of Railways proposed a project for city logistics for the Kanpur Anwarganj-Mandhana elevated railway track. It is a city-specific project as it will increase line capacity utilisation for railways and improve city logistics in the region.

Further, a project by the Ministry of Railways for construction of rail bridge across river Ganga in connection with the new railway line connecting Vikramshila-Katareah in Bihar was examined by the NPG.

The project is about 40 km from Bhagalpur alongside a stream on river Ganga. This project will provide connectivity to economic nodes of food grains, movement of cement to north Bihar and Northeast region, Eastern Coal Field, increase in stone chips boulders and other quarry products to five rakes a day.

Another project proposal was examined for doubling of the Ajmer-Chittaurgarh railway line of 178.28 km. This project will predominantly serve the industrial and tribal belt, including Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chittaurgarh districts in Rajasthan.

Additionally, the NPG examined two projects by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

