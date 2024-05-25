NBA: Luka Doncic 18 points comeback takes Mavericks to 2-0 lead over Timberwolves

Minnesota, May 25 (IANS) Luka Doncic continued his playoff dominance with a clutch game-winning three-pointer as the Dallas Mavericks edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-108 in a thrilling Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The win gives Dallas a commanding 2-0 series lead heading back home.

Doncic delivered a monster triple-double of 32 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, leading the Mavericks back from an 18-point deficit. This marks his fourth triple-double in the last five playoff games, showcasing his undeniable MVP-caliber play.

Down by five with just over a minute remaining, Kyrie Irving drilled a critical three-pointer to keep Dallas in the game. After a series of tense defensive possessions, Anthony Edwards' turnover proved costly for Minnesota, giving the Mavs a final chance with 13 seconds left.

Doncic received the inbound pass and a crucial switch placed him against Minnesota's towering center Rudy Gobert guarding him on the perimeter. With nerves of steel, Doncic rose to the occasion, draining a step-back three over Gobert for the go-ahead basket.

Despite a last-ditch attempt from Naz Reid, Minnesota's three-point try bounced off the rim, sealing the victory for Dallas. While Reid emerged as Minnesota's leading scorer with 23 points off the bench, Doncic's late heroics stole the show.

Irving overcame a sluggish start to contribute 20 points, including four crucial three-pointers in the pivotal fourth quarter. Dallas' big men, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, were a force in the paint, combining for 30 points and 14 rebounds.

The Timberwolves will need a significant turnaround to get back in this series. While Anthony Edwards chipped in 21 points and seven assists, his shooting woes continued as he finished just 5-of-17 from the field.

Doncic, however, seems unstoppable. With a 2-0 series lead and the momentum firmly on their side, the Mavericks return to Dallas for Games 3 and 4, looking to close out the series and advance to the NBA Finals.

Brief score:

Dallas Mavericks 109 (Doncic 32 pts, 10 reb, 13 ast; Irving 20 pts)

Minnesota Timberwolves 108 (Reid 23 pts, Edwards 21 pts)

