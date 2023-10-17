Navratri Puja held at historic Sharda temple after 75 yrs in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) For the first time after 1947, Navratri Puja was held at the Sharda Devi Temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in Teetwal village of J&K’s Kupwara district.

Puja washeld on Monday,the first day of Sharad Navratri and this historic event drew a significant number of pilgrims from across the country.

Swami Govindananda Saraswati of Hampi reached Teetwal village with his followers on a Rath Yatra from Kishkinda, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Karnataka.

Some Kashmiri Pandit pilgrims were also present during the Puja, including A.K. Raina, a known theatre personality, who has acted in ‘Kashmir Files’ movie.

The temple and Gurudwara in Teetwalvillage were burnt down by tribal raiders in 1947 and a new temple and gurudwara has come up on the same piece of land on the same pattern, that was inaugurated by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on March 23, 2023.

Hailing the Navratri Puja at the historic temple after 75 years, Amit Shah said, "It is a matter of profound spiritual significance that for the first time since 1947, the Navratri pujas have been held in the historic Sharda Temple in Kashmir this year.

"Earlier in the year, the Chaitra Navratri Puja was observed and now the mantras of the Shardiya Navratri puja resound in the shrine. I was fortunate to reopen the temple on 23rd March 2023 after restoration. This not only signifies the return of peace in the valley, but also marks the rekindling of our nation's spiritual and cultural flame under the leadership of Prime Minister Narinder Modi ji."

The ancient temple of Sharda is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas and lies in ruins in the Neelam Valley of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The temple is devoted to the Hindu Goddess Maa Sharda, often considered an incarnation of Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

According to legend, the temple was originally built by the Pandavas during their period of exile. It is also believed that King Lalitaditya Muktapida, who governed the region during the 8th century, later undertook the renovation of the temple.

Maa Sharda Devi Temple holds significant religious importance for Hindus, particularly within the Kashmiri Pandit community. Devotees from various parts of India visit the temple to seek blessings and offer prayers to the Goddess. It is believed that it represents the spiritual location of Goddess Sati’s fallen right hand.

