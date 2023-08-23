Watch Now: ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Soft Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live: India is at the cusp of scripting history as its Chandrayaan-3 is set to touch down on the lunar surface soon. Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) started its moon landing descent at 5.45 pm today. The lander will be hurtling at a speed about 1.6 seconds per km towards the moon, in a horizontal position.

The soft landing is a tricky issue as it involves a series of complex manoeuvres consisting of rough and fine braking. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones.

You can watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing below:



