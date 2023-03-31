The sale of hallmarked gold jewellery or gold artifacts without a 6-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HUID) is prohibited by the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) after March 31, 2023.

The Government has come out with new norms regarding the sale and purchase of gold jewellery and gold artifacts where from the first of April,2023 (Saturday) only gold that is hallmarked with a six-digit alphanumeric code HUID -Hallmark Unique Identification - will be permitted henceforth.This action aims to safeguard consumers and increase their trust in purchasing hallmarked gold jewellery with traceability and assurance of quality.

The sale of old hallmarked jewellery with BIS, and four logos without HUID number will not be allowed after March 31.

This decision was taken in the month of to safeguard the interest of consumers, the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement. Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and prior to this hallmarking of gold jewellery consisted of four marks -- BIS logo, purity of the article (91.6) as well as the logo of the Jeweler and Assaying and Hallmarking Centre.

The BIS has also released the list of Recognized Assaying & Hallmarking Centers and registered jewellers.

Till now, the old hallmarked jewellery with four marks without HUID was also permitted to be sold by the jewellers along with the six-digit HUID mark. Jewellers were given almost two years' time to clear the old stock and no further extension of time was given. As the simultaneous sale of two types of hallmarked jewellery was creating confusion in the mind of the common consumer and many of them were not aware of the new rule that had come in place. However, the ministry also clarified that the hallmarked jewellery lying with consumers as per old schemes will remain valid.

