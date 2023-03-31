Delhi: 6 Die Due To Suffocation After Mosquito Coil Falls On Bed

Delhi: Six members of a family suffocated to death in their home when a mosquito coil tipped and fell on the mattress they were sleeping on Thursday night. The incident took place in the Shastri Park area in North East Delhi.

Police received a call on Friday morning that a small blaze had broken out in the house at Mazar Wala Road. Police rushed to the area and found the victims in an unconscious state and immediately sent them to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctors.

The coil which fell on the mattress caused a small blaze and caused toxic fumes leading to the victims inhaling the carbon monoxide and they died due to suffocation in their sleep.

The deceased include four men, a woman, and a toddler. Two of them are undergoing treatment for burn injuries, while one was discharged after receiving first aid.