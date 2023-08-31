Another Scientist Faces Road Rage in Week’s Time in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Days after India’s ISRO scripted history by soft-landing its Chandrayaan-3 rover on the far side of the moon, a scientist belonging to India’s space agency faced abuses from a scooty rider while going to his office here on Wednesday.

As per reports, the ISRO scientist, identified as Aashish Lamba was travelling to his office in the city. Suddenly a man on his two-wheeler, who was not even wearing a helmet, overtook him. When Aashish applied the brakes to avoid hitting the motorist, he stopped his motorcycle and started abusing him. The incident i sreported to have taken place near HAL underpass on Old Airport Road on Tuesday.

@blrcitytraffic @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice Yesterday during going to ISRO office,Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake. pic.twitter.com/xwDyEy2peA — Aashish Lamba (@lambashish) August 30, 2023

The ISRO scientist shared both the visuals and images captured by his car’s dashcam on social media and requested the police for help.

“Yesterday during going to ISRO office, Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake,” Aashish tweeted

“He came to our car started fighting. He kick(ed) my car two times and flew. Kindly please do the needful,” he wrote in a subsequent post on X (formerly Twitter).

Prior to this incident, another scientist, who works at Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences, had to face road rage in Bengaluru. The scientist identified as Ashutosh took to social media to share his harrowing experience at Ruthanahalli Main Road. He explained in his tweet how four local goons who were brandishing swords tried to stop his car and how they smashed his vehicle.

“A narrow escape from local goons on Aug 24, 12:45 AM at Rauthanahalli Main road. They tried stopping my car, chased with swords, shattering back glass. Traumatized by the delayed police response. Seeking justice, lodging FIR at Madnayakanahalli PS today. urgent action is needed!,” Ashutosh wrote in a tweet on Aug 27.

A narrow escape from local goons on Aug 24, 12:45 AM at Rauthanahalli Main road. They tried stopping my car, chased with swords, shattering back glass. Traumatized by the delayed police response. Seeking justice, lodging FIR at Madnayakanahalli PS today. urgent action is needed! pic.twitter.com/xPxmqhLiiS — Ashutosh Singh (@ashuvishen) August 27, 2023



