Aditya L1 is Ready: ISRO to Announce Launch Date for Maiden Solar Mission Soon

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the far side of the moon, the ISRO scientists are getting ready to begin their solar exploration project.

The ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who led a team of scientists in recent the lunar exploration project has said the Indian Space Agency is ready for its maiden Aditya L1 solar mission and it will be launched in the first week of September.

“Aditya L1 will be launched in the first week of September,” Somanath told reporters here on Sunday.

According to the ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed into a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point, L1, of the Sun-Earth system.

The chief scientist, however, did not confirm the date for launching the solar mission. He said Aditya L1 will reach its destination in 120 days after going to an elliptical orbit. It will travel 15 lakh km to its stipulated point.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft – the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun – is getting ready for the launch at India’s rocket port in Sriharikota.It is connected to PSLV already.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. More pics… pic.twitter.com/JSJiOBSHp1 — ISRO (@isro) August 14, 2023

