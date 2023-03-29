My sit-in agitation is as Trinamool leader, not CM, says Mamata

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarified that her two-day sit-in demonstration, that started from Wednesday, against non-payment of central dues to the state government under various heads is being led by her as a representative of Trinamool Congress and not as the Chief minister of the state.

"I hold two portfolios simultaneously. The first is that of the Chief Minister of West Bengal. So I have to look into whether the people of the state are deprived or not. I hold another portfolio as the national President of All India Trinamool Congress. Now Trinamool Congress is the ruling party in the state. So, I am organising this programme on behalf of the party and not on behalf of the state government. I am performing a double duty. I want to clarify that not a single penny is spent from the state government exchequer to conduct this programme," she said.

Incidentally, when last week, Banerjee announced her decision to organize this sit-in demonstration, she said that she will be participating in the agitation as the Chief Minister. Incidentally, it was perceived then that the Chief Minister will be holding a sit-in demonstration at the base of BR Ambedkar statue at New Delhi. However, at a later stage, she herself clarified that the programme will be held at the base of Ambedkar statue at Red Road in Kolkata.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that probably the Chief Minister later realised or was alerted by her party colleagues that any central or state minister taking oath for that chair as per provisions of the Constitution, cannot participate in such a sit-in demonstration in his her capacity as the minister.

"Our Chief Minister has no respect towards the constitutional provisions," he alleged.

