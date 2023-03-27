Mumbai's main water pipelines burst, half the city to suffer water cuts

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) A major water main pipeline was damaged and burst during the construction of a water culvert near the Mulund Octroi Checkpost in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The 2,345 mm Mumbai-2 mainline, which supplies water from the Pise-Panjrapur Treatment Plant Complex, was damaged during the ongoing work carried out by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) at Hariom Nagar.

Eyewitnesses said that a massive water jet was seen shooting at least 20 metres upwards and lakhs of litres of the precious drinking water flowing from there into the gutters, flooding some of the low-lying areas around.

Moving swiftly, the BMC engineers have shut off the water on the affected main pipeline and initiated the repair works.

Consequently, the BMC will impose a 15 percent water cut in almost half of the city, comprising most parts of south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs for 48 hours starting from 10 p.m. on March 27 till 10 p.m. on March 29.

The areas that will be hit are the BMC's Wards T (Mulund east-west), S (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli east), N (Vikhroli west, Ghatkopar east-west, L (Kurla east), M East/West - Entire region, in the eastern suburbs.

In south Mumbai, entire A, B, E, F-North and F-South, shall experience the 15 per cent water cut including the posh residential, business, trading, commercial hubs and important administration offices of the state and Central government located in different areas.

The BMC Disaster Control has appealed to all people to use water sparingly for the next couple of days and cooperate with the civic authorities.

