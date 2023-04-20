MP's Rewa gearing up to welcome PM Modi on April 24

Bhopal, April 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district - the land of white tigers -- is prepping up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is scheduled to address a mega rally in the poll-bound state on April 24.

Security arrangements are in place with heavy deployment of police personnel. Besides, a 'no fly' zone alert has been issued in the surrounding of helipad located in outer circle of the city.

Dilapidated roads of the city connecting to SAF ground where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the gathering on the occasion of 'Panchayati Raj Day' (April 24) are being repaired.

Rewa District Collector Pratibha Pal, who has taken charge recently, is reviewing the preparations.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of 'Jal Jeevan Mission' project worth Rs 7.573 crore. The project is aimed to provide potable water to Rewa, Sidhi and Satna district. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is also expected to provide homes to 4.11 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-rural).

He is scheduled to inaugurate the re-development works of Indore and Gwalior railway stations and flag off three new passenger trains -- Rewa-Itwari via Chhindwara passenger train, Chhindwara-Nainpur passenger train and Nainpur-Chhindwara train, according to the state government.

It would be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the state within a period of one month. Last time, he had arrived in Bhopal in April and flagged of Vande Bharat train for Bhopal to New Delhi routes.

Reviewing the preparations ahead of arival of the Prime Minister, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "It would be a historic day for the state. He asked people to join the programme virtually."

