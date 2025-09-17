Veera Chandrahasa to Release Worldwide on September 19

The Kannada hit Veera Chandrahasa is all set for a grand worldwide release in Telugu on September 19. Directed and scored by Ravi Basrur, the film comes with strong cultural roots, highlighting the traditional art form of Yakshagana. The Telugu version is being presented by MV Radhakrishna and James W Kommu under the banners of Kanchi Kamakshi Kolkata Kali Creations and SJK Banners.

Speaking at the pre-release event in Hyderabad, director-composer Ravi Basrur said, “This film represents our culture and traditions. It is a story of dedication — about turning from zero to hero. Veera Chandrahasa has been my dream project for 12 years. Cinema gives livelihood to thousands, and through this film I wanted to create something rooted while promoting new talent. No matter how far we go, we must never forget our roots.”

Producer MV Radhakrishna expressed confidence about the film’s reception: “The movie has already celebrated a successful 100-day run in Kannada and received wide acclaim. With its strong cultural theme and Ravi Basrur’s unique vision, we are confident Telugu audiences will embrace it as well. We believe Veera Chandrahasa’s success is assured.”

Co-producer James W Kommu added, “Working with Ravi Basrur has been a memorable experience. He is more than a music director — he is an institution who brought global recognition to his village. This film will definitely resonate with audiences when it hits theatres on September 19.”

Presented by Hombale Films, Veera Chandrahasa is expected to strike a chord with viewers through its blend of cultural storytelling, powerful music, and rooted narrative.